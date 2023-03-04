Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 960,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 502,965 shares.The stock last traded at $234.11 and had previously closed at $232.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

