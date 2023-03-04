Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

WMB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Motco raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.