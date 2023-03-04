William E. Mudd Sells 20,000 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.50 and its 200 day moving average is $216.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $253.29.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.40.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

