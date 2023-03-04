WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 6,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 25,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.08 million, a PE ratio of -81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other WildBrain news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 9,800 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.82 per share, with a total value of C$27,681.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,392,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,620,092.67. In other news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.82 per share, with a total value of C$27,681.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,392,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,620,092.67. Also, Director Eric Ellenbogen sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$42,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,275,537 shares in the company, valued at C$3,380,173.05. Insiders have acquired 147,350 shares of company stock valued at $407,256 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

