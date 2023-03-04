WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0781 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $59.72 million and $703,758.46 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00403703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00027887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000871 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004514 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017536 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,722,595 coins and its circulating supply is 764,254,828 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

