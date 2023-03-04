Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Shares Up 1%

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.58 ($0.03). 65,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 84,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 19.14 and a quick ratio of 18.95.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

