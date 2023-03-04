Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 235,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 176,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Shares of WDC opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

