West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.65. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $424.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

