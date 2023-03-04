Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,460,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 21,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WFC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.85. 14,947,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,307,214. The firm has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

