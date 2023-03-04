WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of WEC opened at $89.59 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 337,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

