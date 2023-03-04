Wanchain (WAN) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and $5.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00071469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023666 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003430 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,230,422 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

