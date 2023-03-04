Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.41 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $54.29 million and $19.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00074859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024168 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,230,429 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

