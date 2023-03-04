Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,737 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,669,083,902.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock worth $1,091,335,254. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $379.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.