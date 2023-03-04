Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

