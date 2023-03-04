W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $686.88

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $686.88 and last traded at $684.50, with a volume of 212089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $671.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.06.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $3,004,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

