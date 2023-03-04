Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 344.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Vuzix Stock Up 4.5 %

Vuzix stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.02. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vuzix to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vuzix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vuzix news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,782.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 137,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vuzix by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vuzix by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

