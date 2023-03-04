Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $96.39 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $96.39 million and $5.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.55 or 0.00015855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00040262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00220497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,364.98 or 0.99999420 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.52446465 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,000,766.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.