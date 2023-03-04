Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.52 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00015749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $95.58 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00220166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,325.94 or 0.99999227 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.52446465 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,000,766.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

