vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

