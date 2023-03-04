VRES Price Tops $0.0390 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $97.41 million and approximately $206.32 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00039772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00220232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,274.97 or 0.99988343 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03916317 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $374.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

