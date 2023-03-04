Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.71% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($252.13) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €128.62 ($136.83). 921,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a fifty-two week high of €193.36 ($205.70). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €133.56.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

