Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($32.98) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voestalpine from €21.30 ($22.66) to €21.50 ($22.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

