VIZIO’s (VZIO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VIZIO from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.22.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of VZIO opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.