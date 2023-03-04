Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $5.55 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
