Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $5.55 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

