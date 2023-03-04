Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,002. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

