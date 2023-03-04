Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ACV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,002. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.