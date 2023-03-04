VirtualMeta 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,207.77 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $6.05 million and $17,207.77 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00263021 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,308.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

