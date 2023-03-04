Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBW) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Virgin Orbit Trading Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ:VORBW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Virgin Orbit has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

