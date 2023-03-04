Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of decrease mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $56.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.73.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

