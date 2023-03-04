Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $35.78 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,634,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after buying an additional 609,003 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,165,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,904.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 285,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
