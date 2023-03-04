VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VersaBank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 203,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,249,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on VersaBank in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VersaBank in a report on Monday, December 19th.

VersaBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBNK remained flat at $7.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,456. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $198.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

Featured Stories

