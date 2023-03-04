Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.63.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

VZ opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.