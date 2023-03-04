Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $28.56 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $61.40 million and $12,787.89 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $28.56 or 0.00127836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

