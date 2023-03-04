Verasity (VRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.61 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $67.10 million and $15.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000996 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.

Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

Buying and Selling Verasity

