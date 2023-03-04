Venus (XVS) Price Down 8% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00023050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $75.79 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00423290 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.00 or 0.28611624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,730,507 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

