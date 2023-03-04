Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 383,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345,108 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.