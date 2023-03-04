Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.23 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.12 million and $17.23 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02194313 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68,877,675.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

