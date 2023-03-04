Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $514.00 million-$516.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.27 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.33-$4.33 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,499. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.55.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 649.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 333,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 288,629 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 234.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 308,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,909,000 after buying an additional 216,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

