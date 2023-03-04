Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $180.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.