Vaxcyte’s (PCVX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 2.5 %

PCVX stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

