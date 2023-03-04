Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Reduced by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.