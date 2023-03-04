Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 65,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.25. 19,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

