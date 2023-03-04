Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

