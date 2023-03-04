Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $371.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.31. The firm has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

