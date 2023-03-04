Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VIS opened at $196.87 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $199.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.94.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

