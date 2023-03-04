VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Position Lessened by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,233 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.56% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,719,000.

VanEck China Bond ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. VanEck China Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

