Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,666,129 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.95% of Valvoline worth $87,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 138.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE VVV traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,302. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

