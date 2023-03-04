V2X (NYSE:VVX) PT Raised to $60.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered V2X from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

V2X Stock Down 8.6 %

V2X stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 0.90. V2X has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $978.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.59 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. V2X’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

