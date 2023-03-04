V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $978.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.59 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. V2X updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80 to $4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.30 EPS.
V2X Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of VVX stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. V2X has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V2X (VVX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.