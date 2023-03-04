V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $978.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.59 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. V2X updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80 to $4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.30 EPS.

V2X Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of VVX stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. V2X has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on V2X in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

