Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTZ opened at $17.13 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,300.00%.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 209.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 236.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

