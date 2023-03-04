UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTA Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19. UTA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of UTA Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTAAW. EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in UTA Acquisition by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 248,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61,517 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

